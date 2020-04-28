KERSHAW – Catherine Catoe Horton, 95, died Saturday, April 25, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Luther Catoe and Grace Hinson Catoe. She was married to the late William Wintford Horton.
Survivors include daughter, Sandra H. Faulkenberry of Charlotte; son, Bobby Horton of Lugoff; brother, Son Catoe of Heath Springs; sister, Betty Watts of Lancaster; four grandchildren; a step-granddaughter; and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, in the Kershaw City Cemetery, officiated by the Revs. Dr. Jason Moss and Ronnie Hinson, with burial in the cemetery.
The family acknowledged friends following the service at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Kershaw Second Baptist Church, Building Fund, 7737 Kershaw Camden Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Baker Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 29, 2020