KERSHAW – A memorial service to celebrate the life of Cathy Ogburn Faulkenberry, 69, of Kershaw will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Center Grove Baptist Church in Kershaw. Mike Blackmon will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Duke Cancer Center (Brain Cancer Research), 20 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham, NC 27710.
Cathy died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. She was born in Kershaw, the daughter of the late Willis L. Ogburn Jr. and Jean Adams Ogburn. Cathy was an interior designer and was the retired owner and operator of the Curio Shoppe of Kershaw. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Kershaw.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Douglas N. Faulkenberry; daughter, Lauren Faulkenberry of Whittier, N.C.; brother, Thomas Ogburn of Santa Fe, N.M.; and a number of cousins.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 8, 2020