Cathy Lynn (Hinson) Casey
1965 - 2020
FORT LAWN – Cathy Lynn Hinson Casey, 54, of Fort Lawn passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 3, 1965, in Camden, a daughter of the late Jimmy Hinson and Mildred Metz Hinson. Mrs. Casey supported her community and was a former first responder and tanker operator for the Fort Lawn Volunteer Fire Department. She enjoyed cooking and sharing her dishes with friends. Mrs. Casey loved family gatherings and was adored by her children and grandchildren.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Casey will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Ricki Phipps officiating. Burial will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mrs. Casey is survived by her husband, Tommy Casey of Fort Lawn; two sons, TJ Casey and his wife, Lyndsay, of Lancaster and Jamie Casey of Edgemoor; two brothers, Jimmy Hinson of Lancaster and Tony Hinson of Fort Lawn; a sister, Patricia Gaskins of Lancaster; six grandchildren, Hayden, Bentlee, Haylen, Carson, Bailee and Mitchell; special nieces, Tesa and Summer; and nephews, Justin and Hunter.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Casey.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
