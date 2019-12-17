CHESTER – Cathy Sue Trent Hunter, 64, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Eli Albert Trent and Causba Jane O'Neil. She was married to the late Larry Dean Hunter.
Survivors include son, Jimmy Dean Hunter of Chester; brothers, Robert Trent of Morristown, Tenn., Ronald Trent of York, Danny Trent of Columbus, Ohio, Norman Trent of Great Falls, John Trent of Fort Lawn, Jackie Trent and Dick Trent, both of Hunt, W.Va., Terry Trent of Leesburg, W.Va., and Seth Trent of Harker Heights, Texas; sister, Patricia Trent of Lancaster; and a grandson.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at her home.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 18, 2019