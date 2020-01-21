Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born March 1, 1955, in Man, W.Va., a daughter of the late Eli Albert Trent and Causba Jane O'Neil. Mrs. Hunter loved working in her yard, baking and cooking. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, attending yard sales and visiting flea markets. But, most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hunter will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Hunter is survived by two sons, Jimmy Dean Hunter and his wife, Teresa, of Chester and Larry Hunter of York; grandchildren, Jayden Dean Hunter, Jenna Hunter and Nicholas Hunter; great-grandchildren, Briar Petty Briggs, Petty Remington and Tinleigh Hunter; nine brothers, Robert Trent of Morristown, Tenn., Ronald Trent of York, Danny Trent of Columbus, Ohio, Norman Trent of Great Falls, John Trent of Fort Lawn, Jackie Trent and Dick Trent, both of Hunt, W.Va., Terry Trent of Leesburg, W.Va., and Seth Trent of Harker Heights, Texas; and a sister, Patricia Trent of Lancaster.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Micheal Paul Hunter; a brother, Larry Trent; and three sisters, Shirley Dowden, Judy Baughman and Cora Faye Trent.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at her home.

Notes to the family may be made at

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Hunter. CHESTER – Cathy Sue Trent Hunter, 64, of Chester, widow of Larry Dean Hunter, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at her home.She was born March 1, 1955, in Man, W.Va., a daughter of the late Eli Albert Trent and Causba Jane O'Neil. Mrs. Hunter loved working in her yard, baking and cooking. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, attending yard sales and visiting flea markets. But, most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hunter will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.Mrs. Hunter is survived by two sons, Jimmy Dean Hunter and his wife, Teresa, of Chester and Larry Hunter of York; grandchildren, Jayden Dean Hunter, Jenna Hunter and Nicholas Hunter; great-grandchildren, Briar Petty Briggs, Petty Remington and Tinleigh Hunter; nine brothers, Robert Trent of Morristown, Tenn., Ronald Trent of York, Danny Trent of Columbus, Ohio, Norman Trent of Great Falls, John Trent of Fort Lawn, Jackie Trent and Dick Trent, both of Hunt, W.Va., Terry Trent of Leesburg, W.Va., and Seth Trent of Harker Heights, Texas; and a sister, Patricia Trent of Lancaster.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Micheal Paul Hunter; a brother, Larry Trent; and three sisters, Shirley Dowden, Judy Baughman and Cora Faye Trent.The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at her home.Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com. Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Hunter. Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 22, 2020

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close