LANCASTER – C.B. Hunter, 90, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
He was born July 26, 1929, in Lancaster County, a son of the late Henry Spoford Hunter and Dora Caroline Baker Hunter.
Mr. Hunter was born and raised in Lancaster County and was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He loved his family and friends and always made sure to tell them. He enjoyed sharing vegetables from his garden with the community and was always glad to help anyone.
Mr. Hunter is survived by his son, Kenneth Ray Hunter and his wife, Phyliss; sisters, Onedia Grier, Mary Rollings and Robbie Walters and her husband, the Rev. Keith Walters; grandchildren, Kelly Clark and her husband, the Rev. Patrick Clark, Jeremy Hunter and his wife, Wendy, and Ashley Clark; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of over 70 years, Ruth M. Hunter; a son, Cecil Bruce Hunter and his wife, Trudy; and grandchildren, Cecil Bruce Hunter Jr. and Jason Grant Hunter.
The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Camp Creek Baptist Church.
A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary, officiated by the Revs. Patrick Clark and Keith Walters. Interment will follow in the Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
A Simple Service Burial and Cremation is serving the Hunter family.
Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 28, 2019