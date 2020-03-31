LANCASTER – Cecil Lee Catoe Sr., 82, died Friday, March 27, 2020.
He was a son of the late Benjamin Catoe and Grace Catoe Broughton. He was married to Joyce Tucker Catoe.
Survivors include his wife of the home; daughters, Terry Parkman of Kershaw, Maria Gifford of Biloxi, Miss., and Charlene Helms of Indian Land; son, Cecil Catoe Jr. of Lancaster; brothers, Arthur Catoe and Jerry Broughton, both of Lancaster; sisters, Nett Horton of Lancaster and Bernice McWaters of Liberty Hill; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services were 11 a.m. Monday, March 30, at Mt. Croghan Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Carolina, 311 N. Main Street, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 1, 2020