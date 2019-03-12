LANCASTER – Cecil Nandore Battles, 55, died Sunday, March 3, 2019.
He was a son of James "Jimmy" Columbus Battles Jr. and the late Elaine Elizabeth Easton.
Survivors include one son, Devin Battles of Charlotte; fiancée, Richel Rosario; adopted son, Cecil "Junior" Rosario of Bacolod City, Philippines; sister, Elaine "Hidie" McKinney of Lancaster.
Services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, in the Crawford Funeral Home chapel, officiated by the Revs. Kenneth Cauthen and Jermaine Nicholas, with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 13, 2019