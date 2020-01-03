KERSHAW – Celia Ross Shannon, 80, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Tennie David Ross and the late Emma Ross.
Survivors include a son, Robert Nathaniel Shannon of Bethune; and sister, Josephine Stuckey of Bishopville.
Services were 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Belmont Baptist Church in Westville, officiated by the Rev. Quentin P. Chavis, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Crawford Funeral Home in Kershaw.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 4, 2020