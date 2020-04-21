Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlaine Cash Simpson. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Charlaine Cash Simpson died at MUSC Lancaster on Monday, April 20, 2020.

She was married to the late Joe P. Simpson Sr. for 62 years before his death on May 12, 2013. She was the daughter of Ruth and Wallace Cash and had grown up in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Charlaine graduated from the University of Tennessee (Chattanooga) in 1950 with a degree in English. She also was an active member of Alpha Delta Phi sorority during her time there. However, her major interest was in playing the piano, which she has enjoyed her entire life. She was a member of the Lily Strickland Music Club and performed piano selections for First Methodist Church, as well as for the residents of Morningside while she was a resident there.

Her family attended First United Methodist Church when they moved to Lancaster from Tennessee in 1958. Charlaine participated in many church activities including Sunday school pianist, bell choir and church circles.

Mrs. Simpson worked for USCL for three years as a reading teacher for low achieving students. She also assisted in testing and helping document student growth and development.

Charlaine loved to play bridge with longtime friends, not only the pleasure of the game but she loved the fellowship she had with them over many years. Traveling throughout the United States and foreign countries, from England to Australia, was also of interest to Charlaine and the Simpsons.

Mrs. Simpson is survived by her daughter, Ruth Simpson Welesko and husband, Duane, of Macon, Ga., and their children, David Welesko and wife, Natalie, of Auburn, Ala., and Ashley Welesko Reeves and husband, Jason, of Pittsburgh, Pa. Mrs. Simpson is also survived by her son, Joe Preston Simpson Jr and wife, Elizabeth Wylie Simpson of Lancaster and their children, Holly McInnis and husband, Michael, of Simpsonville, Preston Simpson and his wife, Anna, and Wylie Simpson and his wife, Rachel, all of Rock Hill. She was blessed with four great-grandchildren including Brady, Hunter and Pressley McInnis and Katie Simpson. Other survivors include nieces and nephews from Tennessee including Wesley Cash III, Susan Clendenen (Gary), Tommy Simpson (Scarlett) and Gene Brady Simpson, all of Tennessee.

Due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions, Mrs. Simpson's service will be private.

The Simpson family wishes to express their gratitude to the entire staff of Morningside of Lancaster for their compassionate care, as well as Hospice of Lancaster. Also, we wish to especially thank Diane Steward for being her caregiver for many years.

In lieu of flowers, friends who wish to honor Charlaine with a memorial may send these to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 608, Lancaster, SC 29720.

Notes to the family may be made at

