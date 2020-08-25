1/1
Charles Abram Blackmon Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Charles Abram Blackmon Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 20, 2020.
Charles was born and educated in Lancaster. He was retired from Duke Energy, where he worked for 30 years. Charles' family life included raising cattle and farm animals, vegetable gardening and pond fishing. He enjoyed sharing his produce and fish with his family, friends and widows in the community.
Charles never met a stranger nor missed an opportunity to share his faith. He was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he lovingly served as a deacon, Sunday school director, Sunday school teacher, interim choir director, choir member and member of the Men's Brotherhood. Charles was known for the 'cathead' biscuits that he made for the Men's Prayer Breakfast.
Charles is predeceased by his parents, Otis Cherry Blackmon and Edna Harper Blackmon; and his son-in-law, Jimmy Knight.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rachel Lee Hancock Blackmon of 63 years; sons, Charles A. Blackmon Jr. (Holly), Kenneth O. Blackmon (Teresa), David F. Blackmon (Lucy); a daughter, Lisa Blackmon Knight; and eight grandchildren, Rachael Knight, Andrew Blackmon, Laura Blackmon, John Blackmon, Thomas Blackmon, Katie Blackmon, Sarah Blackmon and Wyatt Blackmon. Charles is also survived by his sisters, Almetta Blackmon Elliott (Fred) and Nancy Blackmon Williams (Jerry); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The celebration of life for Mr. Blackmon will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Antioch Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Trent McLaughlin, followed by graveside services at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. You may pay your respects to Mr. Blackmon from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Antioch Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church or Hospice of South Carolina.
An online guest registry is available on the obituaries page at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is caring the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved