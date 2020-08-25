LANCASTER – Charles Abram Blackmon Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 20, 2020.
Charles was born and educated in Lancaster. He was retired from Duke Energy, where he worked for 30 years. Charles' family life included raising cattle and farm animals, vegetable gardening and pond fishing. He enjoyed sharing his produce and fish with his family, friends and widows in the community.
Charles never met a stranger nor missed an opportunity to share his faith. He was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he lovingly served as a deacon, Sunday school director, Sunday school teacher, interim choir director, choir member and member of the Men's Brotherhood. Charles was known for the 'cathead' biscuits that he made for the Men's Prayer Breakfast.
Charles is predeceased by his parents, Otis Cherry Blackmon and Edna Harper Blackmon; and his son-in-law, Jimmy Knight.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rachel Lee Hancock Blackmon of 63 years; sons, Charles A. Blackmon Jr. (Holly), Kenneth O. Blackmon (Teresa), David F. Blackmon (Lucy); a daughter, Lisa Blackmon Knight; and eight grandchildren, Rachael Knight, Andrew Blackmon, Laura Blackmon, John Blackmon, Thomas Blackmon, Katie Blackmon, Sarah Blackmon and Wyatt Blackmon. Charles is also survived by his sisters, Almetta Blackmon Elliott (Fred) and Nancy Blackmon Williams (Jerry); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The celebration of life for Mr. Blackmon will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Antioch Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Trent McLaughlin, followed by graveside services at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. You may pay your respects to Mr. Blackmon from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Antioch Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church or Hospice of South Carolina.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is caring the family.