INDIAN LAND – Charles Bowers, 79, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
He was the son of Jasper Bowers and Viola Caskey Bowers and was the husband of Maggie Bowers.
Survivors include daughters, Joan M. Bowers and Caroline Hasty; brothers, Anderson, Leo, Ted, Toy and Condor Bowers; and three grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at Jerry L. Hartley Funeral Home.
Visitation will follow in the Arlington Cemetery Veterans room at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choosing.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 23, 2019