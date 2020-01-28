Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles E. Holden. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 210 East Hilton Street Kershaw , SC 29067 (803)-457-4771 Send Flowers Obituary

KERSHAW – Charles Eugene ("Gene" or "Bo") Holden, age 88, of Kershaw died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his daughter's home.

Born in Kershaw, he was a son of the late John Pete Holden and Lillie Barfield Holden.

Mr. Holden retired from Springs Industries and was a member of Flint Ridge Baptist Church. He loved restoring antique cars and tractors. He served our country during the Korean conflict in the U.S. Army from October 1951 to March 1953 as a truck driver and team chief and was awarded 3 bronze medals.

Mr. Holden was preceded in death by his loving wife, Myrtis Morgan Holden; three infant children, Danny, Deborah and Charles Jr.; a granddaughter, Maranda Blackmon of Heath Springs; a sister, Mary Robinson of Rock Hill; and three brothers, John Holden of Chester, Kern "K.C." Holden of Florida and James "Buck" Holden of Kershaw.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna Holden Blackmon and her husband, Randy, of Heath Springs; a granddaughter, Deborah Blackmon Hudson and her husband, Kevin, of Heath Springs; and two great-granddaughters, Kaitlyn Hudson and Madilyn Hudson, both of Heath Springs.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, from the chapel of Baker Funeral Home. The Rev. Kelvin Hinson will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in the Kershaw City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home, and other times at the home of Donna and Randy Blackmon.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Holden may be directed to the , 200 Center Point Circle, No. 100, Columbia, SC 29210; Flint Ridge Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 1850 Flint Ridge Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058; or HomeCare and Hospice of Lancaster, 901 W. Meeting St., No. 201, Lancaster, SC 29720.

Baker Funeral Home is serving the Holden family.

