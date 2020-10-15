1/
Charles Edward Funderburk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Charles Edward Funderburk, 70, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
He was a son of the late Roscoe Funderburk and the late Alleen Rivers Funderburk. He was married to Debbie Williams Funderburk.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; daughters, Elbony A. Funderburk of Great Falls, Misty S. Knots of Heath Springs and Indy H. Funderburk of Lancaster; sons, Dywne Funderburk of Trinidad, Dabney C. Funderburk, Jacoby C. Funderburk and Quincy J. Rorie, all of Lancaster, and Jeremy E. Rorie of Rock Hill; sisters, Linda Funderburk of Dallas, Texas, Brenda Funderburk and Bunny Buchannan, both of Monroe, and Virginia Buchannan of Pageland; brothers, Walt Lee Funderburk, Marcus Buchannan, Billy Dusty Funderburk, Roger Funderburk and Cecel Fundeburk, all of Monroe; and 11 grandchildren.
Services are noon Saturday, Oct. 17, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved