LANCASTER – Charles Edward Funderburk, 70, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

He was a son of the late Roscoe Funderburk and the late Alleen Rivers Funderburk. He was married to Debbie Williams Funderburk.

Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; daughters, Elbony A. Funderburk of Great Falls, Misty S. Knots of Heath Springs and Indy H. Funderburk of Lancaster; sons, Dywne Funderburk of Trinidad, Dabney C. Funderburk, Jacoby C. Funderburk and Quincy J. Rorie, all of Lancaster, and Jeremy E. Rorie of Rock Hill; sisters, Linda Funderburk of Dallas, Texas, Brenda Funderburk and Bunny Buchannan, both of Monroe, and Virginia Buchannan of Pageland; brothers, Walt Lee Funderburk, Marcus Buchannan, Billy Dusty Funderburk, Roger Funderburk and Cecel Fundeburk, all of Monroe; and 11 grandchildren.

Services are noon Saturday, Oct. 17, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

