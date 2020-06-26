Charles M. Cheney
LANCASTER – Charles "Charlie" M. Cheney passed away Sunday, June 22, 2020, at age of 85.
He was born in Colorado and raised in Kansas. His parents were Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Cheney. He retired from the U.S. Navy and lived in California for several years before moving to the Carolinas in the early '80s. Charlie retired from Duracell in 1999. He was active with the Gideons, the Masonic Lodge and several other fraternal organizations. He was an active member of Harmony Baptist Church in Edgemoor. Charlie loved life and loved the Lord. He was our special Santa Claus.
His was married to the love of his life, Bettie B. Cheney, for 33 years.
He is survived by his sons, Kevin Cheney (Gayle) of San Diego, Calif., Michael Cheney of Idaho, Michael R. Burnett of Dallas; daughter, Laura Moore (Wayne) of Lancaster; his beloved grandchildren, Katie Burnett, Mandy Miles (Robert), Corey Moore (Brittany), Nikki King, Dawn Drerup (Matt) and Nathan Burnett; and his great-grandchildren, Dylan King, Madison Drerup, Gracie Knox, Peyton Miles, Riley Knox, Carson Miles and Braydon Miles.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Harmony Baptist Church. The family will receive friends after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in his memory be made to Harmony Baptist Church, 5403 Harmony Church Road, Edgemoor, SC 29712; or to the Gideon's International.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Cheney.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
