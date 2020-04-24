Charles McGriff

LANCASTER – Charles McGriff, 73, died Monday, April 20, 2020.
He was a son of the late Clarence Barnes and the late Garynelle White Carter. He was married to Mary Wade McGriff.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; daughters, Amelia Henderson of Matthews, N.C., and Teresha Brazzle of Columbia; sister, Iola Kem Thomas-Davis of Lancaster; and two grandchildren.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Monday, April 27, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Revs. Kenneth Cauthen and Billy Barnes.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 25, 2020
