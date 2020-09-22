LANCASTER – Charles Morrison Brazzell Sr., 79, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

He was a son of the late Wylie Jesse Brazzell Jr. and Nancy Dorothy Gardner Brazzell. He was married to Mary Jane Harless Brazzell.

Survivors include his wife of Lugoff; sons, Chuck Brazzell and Mark Brazzell, both of Lancaster; stepdaughter, Kathy Boykin of Lancaster; brother, Paul Brazzell of Tarboro, N.C.; sisters, Jean Baker of Lancaster and Judy Mackey of Lugoff; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Services are 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at New Life Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Douglas Pate, with burial in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at New Life Free Will Baptist Church.

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.

