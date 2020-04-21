Charles Oscar Gordon

LANCASTER – Charles O. Gordon, 66, died Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at noon Thursday, April 23, at I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Charles O. Gordon was a son of the late Willie J. Gordon Sr. and the late Emma Gray Gordon, and was born Feb. 22, 1954, in Lancaster.
Survivors include a daughter, T'nisha Sanders of Lancaster; one son, Corey Truett of Atlanta, Ga.; one brother, Willie J. Gordon Jr. of Columbia; three sisters, Marianne Pogue of Columbia, Gayle Frasier of Lancaster and Marsha Rogers of Irmo.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to [email protected]
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 22, 2020
