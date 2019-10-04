LANCASTER – Charles Otis Crawford, 90, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
He was the son of the late James Crawford and the late Pauline Cauthen Crawford.
Survivors include daughters, Trutelia Crawford McIntyre of Georgia, Deloris Harper of Charlotte, Patricia Crawford of New York and Charmaine "Nikki" Lang of Lancaster; sons, Adell Crawford of Charlotte, Donald Crawford of Atlanta, Eddie Crawford of Columbia, Bobby Gene Crawford of Orangeburg and Carlos Lang of Lancaster; sisters, Margaret Potts of Rock Hill, and Evelyn E. Springs and Sandra M. Crawford, both of Lancaster; brothers, Vernell Crawford of Maryland, Morris Crawford of Morganton and William Crawford Pearson of Charlotte; 19 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at St. John Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Billy Barnes, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 5, 2019