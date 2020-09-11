Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Charles R. Blackmon Sr., 72, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

He was a son of the late Willie "W.L." Blackmon and the late Susie Catoe Blackmon.

Survivors include a daughter, Chernita Daniely of Fayetteville, Ga.; sons, Charles Blackmon Jr. of Decatur, Ga., and Carlton Blackmon of McDonough, Ga.; sister, Brenda B. Cureton of Lancaster; and brother, Willie Tyrone Blackmon of Lancaster.

Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.

