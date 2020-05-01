Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Richard Barton. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum Due to ongoing public health concerns, the family asks that those who consider attending will use all judgement and discernment and follow the recommendations of the CDC and Governor. View Map Send Flowers Obituary



He was born March 28, 1943, in Lancaster, a son of the late Horace Joseph Barton and Carrie Parsons Barton and was the husband of Pat Ghent Barton.

Richard retired as IR Manager from Fluor Corporation after 30 years of service. He was a lifetime Mason and Shriner with the Antioch Masonic Lodge, which is now merged with the Camp Creek Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed spending time at the lake with his family and grandchildren. He also enjoyed being outside barbecuing and socializing with his many friends. Richard was a member of Advent United Methodist Church in Simpsonville.

Mr. Barton is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pat Barton; a daughter, Donna McCulloch; two grandchildren, Kris McCulloch and Kayla McCulloch Ferguson (Andrew); and three nephews, Durwood "Bo" Barton Jr. (Donna), Shane Barton and Lance Barton.

Mr. Barton was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Cheri Barton; and a brother, Durwood Barton Sr.

The celebration of life service for Mr. Barton is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum. Due to ongoing public health concerns, the family asks that those who consider attending will use all judgment and discernment and follow the recommendations of the CDC and governor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Barton. SIMPSONVILLE – Charles Richard Barton, 77, and formerly of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home.He was born March 28, 1943, in Lancaster, a son of the late Horace Joseph Barton and Carrie Parsons Barton and was the husband of Pat Ghent Barton.Richard retired as IR Manager from Fluor Corporation after 30 years of service. He was a lifetime Mason and Shriner with the Antioch Masonic Lodge, which is now merged with the Camp Creek Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed spending time at the lake with his family and grandchildren. He also enjoyed being outside barbecuing and socializing with his many friends. Richard was a member of Advent United Methodist Church in Simpsonville.Mr. Barton is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pat Barton; a daughter, Donna McCulloch; two grandchildren, Kris McCulloch and Kayla McCulloch Ferguson (Andrew); and three nephews, Durwood "Bo" Barton Jr. (Donna), Shane Barton and Lance Barton.Mr. Barton was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Cheri Barton; and a brother, Durwood Barton Sr.The celebration of life service for Mr. Barton is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum. Due to ongoing public health concerns, the family asks that those who consider attending will use all judgment and discernment and follow the recommendations of the CDC and governor.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Barton. Published in The Lancaster News on May 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.