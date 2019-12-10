LANCASTER – Charlie Smith, 91, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
He was the son of the late Douglas Smith and Lula Brevard Smith.
Survivors include daughter, Charthenia B. Smith of Heath Springs; and sons, Fredrick D. Smith of Brandy Wine, Md., and Napoleon B. Smith of Heath Springs.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Willie J. Duncan, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 11, 2019