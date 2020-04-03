Cheryl Lynn (Underwood) Crompton

Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC
29730
(803)-329-1414
LANCASTER – Cheryl Lynn Underwood Crompton, 64, of Lancaster died Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Cheryl was predeceased by her parents, Mildred Fowler and Elgin Underwood.
Survivors include her husband, Neal Crompton; four sons, Wayne Waddell, Kenneth Waddell, Jason Waddell and Bryan Holley; and two daughters, Tonya Waddell and Susie Holley. Also in addition to her husband and children, Cheryl is survived by brothers, Claudis Underwood, Lynn Underwood and Joey Bradley; and her sister, Vickie Phillips.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Parker Funeral Home of Rock Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 4, 2020
