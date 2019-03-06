LANCASTER – Miss Christen Marie Schude, 56, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Edward John Schude and Caroline Boness Schude.
Survivors include sisters, Sally Schude Lentz of Chicago and Susan Schude Pederson of Rock Hill.
Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, in the Jerry Hartley Funeral Home chapel, with visitation to follow in the Waterfall Room at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.
Jerry L. Hartley Funeral Home, LLC
PO Box 2634
Lancaster, SC 29721
(803) 285-8000
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 6, 2019