LANCASTER – Mrs. Christine Louise "Sarah" Sims Arnold, 72, died Saturday, March 2, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Hoyt Sims and Annie Usher Belk Sims and was married to the late Vance "Sarge" Arnold.
Survivors include daughter, LaVon Glover of Lancaster; sisters, Mary Maggie Carson Knight and Myrtle Carson Helms, both of Lancaster; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, in the Jerry Hartley Funeral Home chapel, with burial in the Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, in the Waterfall Room at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 6, 2019