HEATH SPRINGS – Christopher William Faile, 36, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
He was a son of William Edward "Winky" Faile and the late Freida Annette Sims Faile.
Survivors include his dad; brother, Josh Faile; and girlfriend of 18 years, Ashley Jordan.
Services were 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Randy Mellichamp, with burial at Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept, 22, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, and other times at the home of his brother, Josh Faile, 1487 Hillcrest Ave., Lancaster.
