1/
Christopher William Faile
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEATH SPRINGS – Christopher William Faile, 36, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
He was a son of William Edward "Winky" Faile and the late Freida Annette Sims Faile.
Survivors include his dad; brother, Josh Faile; and girlfriend of 18 years, Ashley Jordan.
Services were 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Randy Mellichamp, with burial at Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept, 22, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, and other times at the home of his brother, Josh Faile, 1487 Hillcrest Ave., Lancaster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Burial
Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home
684 Hubbard Drive
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-285-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved