LANCASTER – Chuck Mason Balkcum Sr., 59, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

He was a son of the late Wellie Edward Balkcum and Evelyn Ruth Balkcum. He was married to Jackie S. Balkcum.

Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; sons, Chuck Balkcum Jr., Benjamin Balkcum and Matthew Balkcum, all of Lancaster; daughter, Tiffany Story of Lancaster; stepdaughters, Amanda Deaton of Cornelius, N.C., and Amy Terry of Lancaster; brother, Louis Balkcum of Lancaster; sister, Vickie Small of Lancaster; and eight grandchildren.

Services are 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Candice Sloan, with private burial.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Lancaster Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Chuck and Jackie.

