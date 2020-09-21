1/
Chuck Mason Balkcum Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chuck's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Chuck Mason Balkcum Sr., 59, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
He was a son of the late Wellie Edward Balkcum and Evelyn Ruth Balkcum. He was married to Jackie S. Balkcum.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; sons, Chuck Balkcum Jr., Benjamin Balkcum and Matthew Balkcum, all of Lancaster; daughter, Tiffany Story of Lancaster; stepdaughters, Amanda Deaton of Cornelius, N.C., and Amy Terry of Lancaster; brother, Louis Balkcum of Lancaster; sister, Vickie Small of Lancaster; and eight grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Candice Sloan, with private burial.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Lancaster Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Chuck and Jackie.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved