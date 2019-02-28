Clara Brown McNeal, 98, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Willie and Lois Belk Brown. She was married to the late Joshua McNeal.
Survivors include sons, Jerome McNeal of Bronx, N.Y., Delane McNeal of Charlotte, and Douglas McNeal, Joshua V. McNeal and Bishop Willie McNeal, all of Lancaster; daughter, Wanda McNeal Peeples of Lancaster; brother, Raydolph Brown of Bronx, N.Y.; sister, Mary Brown of Charlotte; 16 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Glendora Sowell and Ricky Haile, with burial at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at New Bethel Baptist Church.
Stewart Funeral Home
4893 Kershaw Camden Highway
Heath Springs, SC 29058
(803) 273-8811
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 17, 2019