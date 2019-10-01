LANCASTER – Clarence Clyburn, 73, died, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
He was the son of the late Clifford Clyburn and the late Gladys Mayo Clyburn.
Survivors include sisters, Daisy C. Mills of Matthews and Louise Belton of Lancaster; and brother, Johnny Clyburn of Lancaster.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. T. Gary Stevens, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 2, 2019