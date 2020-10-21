ROCK HILL – Clarice Fisher Small 89, departed this life to be with her eternal Savior on Oct. 14, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held sometime next spring during Clarice's favorite time of the year.
Please join Clarice's family in honoring her life by visiting the Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home website at https://www.basscares.com/listings
to share memories, post tributes and see the more complete obituary.
Memorials may be made to High Point Free Will Baptist Church, 2095 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720; or to a charity of your choice
.