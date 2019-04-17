Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarice Howle (Watson) Parker. View Sign



She was born March 7, 1921, in Hartsville, a daughter of the late Thomas Epaphroditus Howle and Teadie Irene Griggs Howle.

After moving from Charleston in 1954, she became very active in the First Baptist Church choir and educational activities. She was a district manager for more than 30 years at Field Enterprises Educational Corp., World Book, and was instrumental in helping families have good resources available for their children. She was a member and past president of the Lancaster Music Study Club, whose efforts culminated in securing a baby grand piano for the Lancaster County Council of the Arts. Mrs. Parker loved to cook and entertain in her home. She was a vibrant and positive person and very devoted to her family.

Mrs. Parker is survived by a daughter, Debbie Watson Love and her husband, Ray: three grandchildren, Scott Dixon Love and his wife, Keelin, of Charleston, Steven Dennis Love and his wife, Tyler, of Daniel Island and John David Love of Raleigh, N.C.; seven great-grandchildren, Evan Watson Love, Bennett David Love, Braedon Greer Love, Redding Adair Love, David Finley Love, Ann Ballard Love and Marshall Bell Love; one great-great-granddaughter, Aubrey Ann Deyton of Fair Hope, Ala.; and one sister, Edna Rae Howle Aguiar of Norfolk, Va.

Mrs. Parker is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Delene Watson; her first husband, John Thomas Watson; her second husband, Lawton George Parker; and a great-granddaughter, Clara Eleanor Love.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. Parker was 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at First Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Randy Hatcher. Burial followed in Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family received friends from 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service, in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church and suggest memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church Music Fund, P.O. Box 670, Lancaster, SC 29721; or Lancaster County Council of the Arts, 201 W. Gay St., Lancaster, SC 29720.

