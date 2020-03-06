Guest Book View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Send Flowers Obituary

Clelon Jones Baker went to be with the Lord on Feb. 28, 2020.

He was born April 3, 1924, in Lancaster, the son of the late Arthur Scripture Baker and Jessie Cleo Baker. He was known to many by his nickname "Smoke" because as a teenager he ran so fast it looked like a smoke trail behind him.

He was a graduate of Flat Creek High School in Lancaster, and attended the University of South Carolina with studies in the engineering construction discipline.

He was a

He was employed by Springs Industries for 42 years, serving as director of engineering construction until his retirement. He was instrumental in a number of community projects, USC Lancaster Arts and Science Building, White Homestead restoration and many Springs Mills construction projects, including one in Indonesia.

He had a deep and abiding faith for his Lord. He served faithfully in every church that he was a member. An ordained deacon in several churches, he had a passion for visiting and taking food to older church members. All his life, he was a true prayer warrior, talking to the Lord and seeking his counsel.

He leaves an amazing legacy of accomplishments. While some of those accomplishments are physical buildings, he will be most remembered for the lives he touched and helped throughout his life.

Clelon's first wife, Dorothy Blackmon Baker, predeceased him in 1961.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty Bennett Baker; two sons, Robert C. Baker (Elaine) of Rock Hill and Keith S. Baker (Edie) of Myrtle Beach; four granddaughters, Kristen Bratton (Andy) of Matthews, N.C., Malissa Baker of Fort Mill, Ashley Laura Hidalgo (Enoel) of Myrtle Beach and Jessie Lee Baker of Myrtle Beach; and four great-grandchildren, Chase and Davis Bratton and Rafael and Maria Hidalgo.

A memorial service to celebrate his life was held at McMillian and Small Funeral Home, Myrtle Beach, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, with Pastors Terry Scalzitti, Jerry Robertson and Bert Welch officiating. Family received friends at 12:30 p.m. prior to service.

