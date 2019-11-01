Cletus Laverne Powell, 84, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
He was the son of the late Glennie Powell and Sudie Lambert Powell and husband of Jessie Knight Powell.
Survivors include son, Russell Powell of Florence; and grandson, Baker Chase Powell of California.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in Jerry Hartley Funeral Home chapel, officiated by Bishop Darrell Croft, with visitation to follow in the Arlington Cemetery Veterans Room at the funeral home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 2, 2019