LANCASTER – Clinnie Allen Coleman, 74, died Monday, March 18, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Henry J. Allen and the late Jessie Cunningham Callahan.
Survivors include sons, Reuben D. Coleman Jr. of Lancaster, Dwayne Coleman and Phillip Coleman, both of Atlanta, Ga., and Wayne Coleman of Raleigh, N.C.; daughters, Cynthia A. Cureton of Rock Hill, Loretta Coleman of Lithonia, Ga., Alberta Coleman of Durham, N.C., Patricia Moore of Decatur, Ga., and Brenda Coleman of Winnsboro; brother, Willie B. Allen of Lancaster; and sisters, Margie Mack, Peggy Harris and Gertrude Stradford, all of Lancaster, and Daisy Hemphill of Atlanta, Ga.
Services are 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23, in the chapel of Crawford Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial at Cedar Creek AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Viewing is from 1-7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 22, 2019