SPARTANBURG – Clyde Aaron Threatt, 83, of Spartanburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born Jan. 26, 1936, in Kershaw, he was the son of the late Amsy Clyde Threatt and Edna Hunter Threatt and husband of the late Sue Bishop Threatt.
Aaron worked with his father and mother at Wayside Grocery Store in Kershaw from 1942 to 1985, and established R.C.G.T. Inc. coin laundries and commercial rental properties in 1970. He attended the University of South Carolina, received his Associate of Arts degree from Wingate University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business from Wofford College. He loved the Smoky Mountains and considered Gatlinburg his second home.
Known by his grandchildren as "Big A," his survivors include three sons, Rodney Threatt and Chris Threatt and wife, Ashley, all of Spartanburg, and Geoffrey Threatt and wife, Monica, of Boiling Springs; and grandchildren, Sydney, Mason and Taylor, all of Spartanburg, and Ian, Abigail and Mary Claire, all of Boiling Springs.
Visitation is 1-1:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, with funeral services following at 2 p.m., conducted by the Rev. Tom Evans. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the -Upstate SC, 2030 North Church Place, Spartanburg, SC 29303, or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 31, 2019