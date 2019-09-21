LANCASTER – Clyde Gordon "Pete" Clough, 90, of Lancaster, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
He was the son of the late John Henry Clough and Margaret Gill Clough. He was married to the late Betty Phillips Clough.
Survivors include son, Edward Clough of Gaffney, and two grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Immanuel Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Tim Anderson and Michael Anderson, with burial at West Side Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Lancaster Funeral Home and at other times at the home.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1152 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 21, 2019