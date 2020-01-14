LANCASTER – Clyde "Rooster" Milton Knight, 88, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
He was a son of the late Clyde Knight and Estes Mungo Knight. He was married to the late Helen Byrd Knight.
Survivors include son, Dale Knight of Chapin; daughters, Marlowe Taylor of Montmorenci and Christie Baker of Fort Lawn; sister, Connie Pananick of California; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Crestview Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Casey Swails, with burial at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to Crestview Baptist Church, 2228 Douglas Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 15, 2020