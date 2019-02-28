BETHUNE – Colleen Belk Ogburn, 87, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late James Austin Belk Sr. and Alice Loretta Catoe Belk and was the wife of the late Thomas Corinda "T.C." Ogburn.
Survivors include children, Joseph C. Ogburn, Betty O. Gardner, Charles L. Ogburn and James F. "Freddie" Ogburn; sister, Ina Horton; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Services are 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, in the sanctuary of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Jefferson, officiated by the Revs. Terry Corder and Bart Miles, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends immediately following the burial at the church.
Memorials may be made to Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Building Fund, 2140 McBee Highway, Jefferson, SC 29718.
Baker Funeral Home of Kershaw is in charge.
Baker Funeral Home
210 East Hilton Street
Kershaw, SC 29067
803-457-4771
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 24, 2019