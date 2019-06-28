LANCASTER – Mr. Connie Crawford Lane, 85, died June 25, 2019.
He was a son of the late Robert Walter Lane and Minnie West Lane.
Survivors include his sons, Eric Lane and Brett Lane; brothers, Bill Lane, Glen Lane and Bobby Joe Lane; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Camp Creek Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Randy Mellichamp.
Memorials may be made to Camp Creek Baptist Church, 998 Potter Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on June 29, 2019