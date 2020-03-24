Conrad left this world and returned to the Lord at the age of 81, on his wife, Sharon's birthday, March 20, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cyndi (b. 1956) and six siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon (84); son, James (66); daughters, Kathleen (64) and Christine (57); 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was the youngest of 10 children, and is survived by three siblings, Gordon (89), Kenneth (87) and Ronald (85).

Born in Medford, Wis., he lived most of his life in Wisconsin, and retired and died in Lancaster. He is fondly remembered by family, friends and members of his church as a loving family man, avid golfer and hobbyist woodworker. An active member of Reformation Lutheran Church, he proudly served as council member for each church he belonged to since 1982, including North Cape Lutheran Church in Raymond, Wis., through 1994, where he headed the annual Fish Boil Committee, which continues today. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran.

Private cremation. Memorial services have been postponed at this time due to COVID-19. Celebration of life will be held at Reformation Lutheran Church in Lancaster, with the date and time to be announced.