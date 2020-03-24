LANCASTER – Cooper Grace Burton, infant daughter of William James "Bill" Burton and Michelle Liebe Burton, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte.
Those left to cherish Cooper Grace's memory include her parents, Bill and Michelle Burton; a brother, William "Will" Burton Jr.; four sisters, Hailley Burton, Michaela Burton, Riley Burton and Kara Burton; her maternal grandparents, John and Dianne Liebe of Rock Hill; and her paternal grandmother, Kathie Lynn of Warwood, W.Va.
Cooper Grace was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, William Lawrence Burton; and her aunt, Denise Liebe Weston.
The family will hold a private service of remembrance for Cooper Grace.
They appreciate the prayers and concerns extended to them at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Levine Children's Hospital, NICU Unit, Carolinas Healthcare Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 32861, Charlotte, NC 28232.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 25, 2020