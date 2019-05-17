KERSHAW – Cornell Izzard, 67, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
He was the son of the late Richard Izzard and the late Gladys Mungo Izzard. He was married to Bessie Alexander Izzard.
Survivors include wife of Kershaw; sisters, Mary Wright of Kershaw and Rachel Pate of Jefferson; and brothers, Odell Izzard of Boiling Springs, Jacob Lewis Izzard of Kershaw and Charlie Izzard of Garner, N.C.
Services are 3 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Sand Hill Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Tenesha Samuel, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is from 1-7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Crawford Funeral Home in Kershaw.
