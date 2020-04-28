Corrie "Sug" Bell Samuel, 82, died Thursday, April 23, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Deacon Burney Sr. and the late Corrie Bell Thorn Samuel.
Survivors include her niece and caregiver, Wendy Wade of Liberty Hill; and 16 nieces and nephews.
Graveside services are noon Friday, May 1, at St. John Missionary Baptist, officiated by the Revs. Eddie Moore and Jerusha Gaither, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 2-5 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at Stewart Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 29, 2020