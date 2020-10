Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Crawford Lee Mackey, 66, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

He was a son of the late Theophus Mackey and Paulene Marsh Mackey.

Survivors include a sister, Francina Mackey Crawford of Charlotte; and three brothers, Robert Jerry Mackey, Clyde Mackey and Eric Mackey, all of Lancaster.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, 410 W. Meeting St., Lancaster, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store