LANCASTER – Crawford Smith, 60, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
He was the son of the late Moses Smith and the late Earlene Truesdale Smith. He was married to Linda Seegars Smith.
Survivors include wife of Lancaster; daughter, Holly Smith of Lancaster; stepdaughter, DeBresha Seegars of Lancaster; sisters, Priscilla McGriff of Columbia and Pamela Hubbard of Atlanta, Ga.; and brothers, Charles Smith of Lancaster, Corkey Smith of Anderson and Tom Truesdale of Grier.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in the chapel of Crawford Funeral Home, officiated by Evon Corinaldi.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 24, 2019