LANCASTER – Crystal Annette Lloyd, 49, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.
She was born July 14, 1970, in Lancaster, a daughter of Jeannette Flowers Lloyd and the late Wilbert Lloyd.
Crystal loved raising her daughter, cooking and taking care of animals. She would often take in stray animals to protect and nurture them. Crystal had a green thumb; she could get anything to grow and enjoyed planting flowers. She and her son, Cody, shared a love for the Carolina Gamecocks.
Crystal is survived by a son, Cody Rutledge; a daughter, Tabytha Thompson; her mother, Jeanette F. Lloyd; a sister, Monica Lathan (Robert); her companion, Todd Thompson; the father of her son, Lewis Rutledge; two nieces, Danielle Martin and Nicole Lathan; a nephew, Brandon Lathan; an aunt, Sue Flowers Yow; a great-niece, Alysen; a great-nephew, Tristan; and extended family and many friends.
Crystal was preceded in death by father, Wilbert Lloyd; and a brother, Josh Lloyd.
The celebration of life service for Crystal will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Cliff Henson.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center, and other times at the home of Cody Rutledge and/or Jeanette Lloyd.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Ms. Crystal Lloyd.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 7, 2020