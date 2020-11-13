KERSHAW – Crystal Miller Mungo, 66, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Born in Newport News, Va., she was a daughter of the late Edward Manago and the late Georgia Lockhart Miller.

Survivors include daughters, Donna Mungo and Tonya Mungo, both of Charlotte, and Celine Whitaker of Bridgeport, Conn.; sons, Tyrone Mungo and George Mungo, both of Boston, and Antonio Mungo of Gastonia, N.C.; sisters, Geogia Miller of Sparta, Ga., and Yvonne Manago of Boston; and brothers, Edward Manago and Kevin Manago, both of Boston, and Jerome Miller of Philadelphia.

Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Highland Heights Cemetery in Kershaw.

Viewing is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

