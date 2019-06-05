LANCASTER – Curtis Mingo, 75, died Saturday, June 1, 2019.
He was a son of the late Hazel and Sallie Shropshire Mingo and was married to Mary Stewart Mingo.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; son, Kirk Rendell Mingo of Lancaster; daughters, Anita M. Watts and Rajeeni Mingo, both of Lancaster; sisters, Hattie Ealey of Buffalo, N.Y., and Mamie Truesdale and Gennell Cauthen, both of Lancaster; brothers, Jerry Mingo, Lewis Mingo and Johnnie Mingo, all of Lancaster; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Willie Duncan, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on June 5, 2019