Cynthia Ann Williams
KERSHAW – Cynthia Ann Williams, 60, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late King David Williams Sr. and the late Olivia Moore Williams.
Survivors include son, Antonio Lee Williams of Reno, Nev.; daughters, Julie Miller of Kershaw and Olivia Mingo of Waldorf; brothers, King David Williams Jr., John Thomas Williams and Kim Edward Williams, all of Kershaw; sisters, Jennifer Jones, Arlene W. Fair, Judy White, Linda W. Price, Johnnie Mae Reed and Jacqueline Williams, all of Kershaw, and Mammie Lee Williams of Lancaster; and six grandchildren.
Services are noon Sunday, Nov. 1, at Unity Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. R.J. Waiters, with burial in Highland Heights Cemetery in Kershaw.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
