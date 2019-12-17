Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Diane "Cindy" (Wright) Hendryx. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Mrs. Cynthia "Cindy" Diane Wright Hendryx, 57, of Lancaster passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at MUSC Hospital in Charleston.

She was born Aug. 17, 1962, in Lancaster, a daughter of Betty Sue Wright and the late Marion R.L. Cecil Wright.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She loved taking care of her babies at daycare, gardening, decorating for the holidays, her cat, "Tails," and most of all, taking care of her family.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hendryx will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home, with the Revs. Richard Buff and Tim Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Lancaster Memorial Park.

Mrs. Hendryx is survived by her husband, Steve Hendryx; two sons, Steven G. Hendryx Jr. and his wife, Reagan, of Atlanta and Samuel Lukas Hendryx of Lancaster; two daughters, Melani Diane McNeilly and her husband, Chris, of Kings Mountain, N.C., and Robin Nycole "Niki" Hickson and her husband, Chris, of Rock Hill; her mother, Betty Sue Wright of Lancaster; four brothers, Mike Wright and his wife, Lorraine, Roger Wright, Ricky Wright and his wife, Robbie, and Benny Wright and his wife, Barbara, all of Lancaster; and seven grandchildren, Arwen McNeilly, Finn McNeilly, Landon Hickson, Sebastian Boyd, Brinley Hickson, Ansley Hickson and Kynslee Hickson.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Wright.

The family receivef friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Lancaster Funeral Home, and at other times at the home.

Memorial contributions may be made to - Lancaster County , 128 Stonemark Lane, Columbia, SC 29210.

Notes to the family may be made at

